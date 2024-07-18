QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,480 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.78. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.83 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.