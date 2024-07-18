Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.61.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

