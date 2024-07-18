Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $401,386.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.