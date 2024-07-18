Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 3,608 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 121.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $792.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.40. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

