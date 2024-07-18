Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 68,195 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 330.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,993 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,201.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,041,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,439 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 5.7 %

PACB opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $558.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

