Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 25.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.21.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guy C. Hachey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $193,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

