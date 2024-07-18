Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 12,981 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $8,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SASR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

