Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,645 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Coupang Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

