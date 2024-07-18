Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYCR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,974,000 after acquiring an additional 237,398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,611.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

