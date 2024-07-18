Quantbot Technologies LP Has $315,000 Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1,017.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,641.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock valued at $763,857 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $100.20 on Thursday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

