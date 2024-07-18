Quantbot Technologies LP Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) by 748.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 197,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 163,022 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $5,914,000. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $4,105,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 163,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOW opened at $14.31 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.