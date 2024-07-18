Quantbot Technologies LP Has $332,000 Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,852 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

