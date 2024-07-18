Quantbot Technologies LP Has $337,000 Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPK stock opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $124.72.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

