Quantbot Technologies LP Has $343,000 Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,393 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Woodward Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of WWD opened at $179.43 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average of $157.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

