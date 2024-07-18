Quantbot Technologies LP Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,731,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in TKO Group by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after buying an additional 812,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 487,796 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after purchasing an additional 485,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE TKO opened at $104.82 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $113.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.