Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $340,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,822 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 128,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $722.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

