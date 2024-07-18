Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $362,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,427 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Perficient by 41.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

