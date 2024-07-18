Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $344,000 Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

RC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

