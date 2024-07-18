Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 6,054 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Banner by 35.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 33.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 2.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR opened at $59.29 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

