Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 79,474 enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth $459,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EU opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

