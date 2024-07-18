Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 351.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 56.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

