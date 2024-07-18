Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,993 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after buying an additional 561,352 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Adecoagro by 95.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,654 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
Adecoagro Trading Down 0.8 %
Adecoagro stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.