Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 20,083 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,128,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $126.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

View Our Latest Report on CVLT

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.