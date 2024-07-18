Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,695 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $323.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.09 and its 200 day moving average is $320.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $344.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

