Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 342 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Graham by 97.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock opened at $786.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $728.82 and a 200-day moving average of $723.03. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $555.76 and a 1 year high of $789.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

