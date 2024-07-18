Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 8,880 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp cut Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

