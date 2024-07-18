Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $287,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 540,658 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 457,424 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.1% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 249,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 575,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 249,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

