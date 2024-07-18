Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 3.6 %

DSGX opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.