Rachana Kumar Sells 250 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CTO Rachana Kumar sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Etsy Stock Down 0.8 %

Etsy stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Etsy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.