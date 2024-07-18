Raymond James Increases Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $5.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $49,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

