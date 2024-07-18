Raymond James Weighs in on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TFPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

TFPM opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,655,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

