RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.30

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $299.30 and last traded at $299.30, with a volume of 4667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. William Blair started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.88.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

