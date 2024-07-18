Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 322,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 738,168 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

