Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 61.07.

Reddit Stock Down 7.4 %

RDDT stock opened at 65.21 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 1-year low of 37.35 and a 1-year high of 78.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 62.11.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $986,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

