Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Raised to $7.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.
RWT has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.
In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
