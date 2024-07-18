Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Regions Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
Regions Financial Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial
In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
