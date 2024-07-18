Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

