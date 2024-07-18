Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth $49,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Reliance

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $308.75 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.44. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.