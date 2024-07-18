RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $229.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.82 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

