ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LFWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded ReWalk Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

LFWD opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 134.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

