Robert I. Kauffman Sells 11,835 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $131,841.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,486,658 shares in the company, valued at $61,121,370.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HGTY opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

