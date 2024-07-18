Robert Jalun Kiesman Sells 1,926 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 1,926 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$17,642.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82.44.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$9.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.29.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.67.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

