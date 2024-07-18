Robert Jalun Kiesman Sells 1,926 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 1,926 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$17,642.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82.44.
Skeena Resources Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$9.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.29.
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
