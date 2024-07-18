Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday.
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
