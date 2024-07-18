Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.04. The firm has a market cap of £358.28 million, a PE ratio of -212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 29.32 ($0.38).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

