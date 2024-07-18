Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 24,063 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.71% of Fidelis Insurance worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 317,510 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.31.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.