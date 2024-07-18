Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 740 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Qualys worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qualys by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,131 shares of company stock worth $4,265,838. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.