Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STZ opened at $248.31 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $8,676,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

