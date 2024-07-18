Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $17,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,004,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,392.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,561,000 after buying an additional 850,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.