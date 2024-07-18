Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Equitable worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,815,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

