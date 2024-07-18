Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of First Horizon worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,946,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,359,000 after buying an additional 171,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 224.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Horizon by 49.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Horizon by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,526,000 after purchasing an additional 883,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $86,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.45 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

