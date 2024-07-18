Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.29% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,442,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 765,461 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 152,270 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 841,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 130,682 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 249,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWP stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on PWP shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

