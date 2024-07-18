Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.81 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Signet Jewelers worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 97.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 452,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,334 shares of company stock worth $2,706,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.0 %

SIG stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

